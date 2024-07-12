Sustainable oasis rises

Soon to be the embodiment of garden-tower living, 1001 Parkway Residences features expansive cantilevered balconies and terraces, a design that creates a visual and vertical extension of Filinvest City’s green spaces. The design further emulates a “lanai,” recreating the open ambiance of green surroundings while ensuring residents’ privacy.

Tree-lined driveways and a lush privacy hedge form the property’s entrance, opening to a spacious array of amenities. Furthermore, all units are equipped with balconies and floor-to-ceiling glazing.

“Embracing green spaces and sustainable living is essential for fostering healthier, more vibrant communities. 1001 Parkway Residences is a testament to this commitment, blending innovative design with eco-friendly features to create a harmonious living environment in its garden-tower residences. Here, residents enjoy the perfect balance of modern luxury and natural beauty, with lush landscapes and energy-efficient systems at their doorstep. 1001 Parkway Residences sets a new standard for urban development, inspiring others to follow in its footsteps,” Sanchez adds.

Amenities include a 50-meter lap pool, kiddie pool, indoor and outdoor kids’ play areas, sky lounge, social hall, gym with yoga studio and a dog park. Shopping and leisure spots such as Festival Mall, Westgate and Commercenter, are accessible. Nearby are the Asian Hospital & Medical Center, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine and Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel.

Its location offers proximity to parks like Spectrum Linear Park, Central Park and River Park. With the South Luzon Expressway and Skyway nearby, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport NAIA and the Makati Central Business District are just 15 and 20 minutes away, respectively.

With its prime location and eco-friendly features, 1001 Parkway Residences not only enhances Makati City’s skyline but also fosters a vibrant, active and green community.