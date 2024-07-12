Summit tackles AI as economic driver

The impact of the AI Revolution on bolstering economic growth will be the main topic when the FinTech Alliance.PH holds the Manila Tech Summit on 6 to 7 August 2024, at the Manila Marriott Hotel, Newport World Resorts in Pasay City.

Fintech Alliance.PH, the country’s premier association of fintech and digital innovators, announced it is gathering the largest number of financial technology, finance, and digital organizations for the summit which will have the theme “AI Unlocked: Shaping Our Digital Future.”

Summit chairperson Lito Villanueva said the Summit couldn’t be more timely in pushing for artificial intelligence.

Villanueva indicated a 45 percent increase in AI spending among CIOs (chief innovation officers) for the year 2024 based on International Data Collection (IDC) data.

Martha Borja, Grab Philippines country head, and FinTech Alliance trustee, announced LinkedIn as one of the official knowledge partners among others to discuss how to humanize AI, stating, “It’s not man vs. machine.”

Imelda Tiongson, also a FinTech Alliance trustee, underlined the need for government partnerships to discuss AI regulations, mentioning the new jurisdiction in Europe that has set a benchmark for other FinTech laws in the country.

Transformative power

The Manila Tech Summit aims to explore the transformative power of AI in reshaping the nation’s landscape, driving economic prosperity, efficiency, and innovation across key sectors such as finance, education, agriculture, healthcare, transportation and e-commerce.

Villanueva, who is also RCBC executive vice president and chief innovations and inclusion officer, highlighted the significant impact of AI on the economy.

He emphasized that AI is not just a tool but a transformative force that will reshape industries, influence economies and cultivate innovation.

He noted that it is the ideal time for the industry to unite and elevate the discourse on the future of AI in the Philippines.

The Manila Tech Summit is staged in collaboration with several government agencies, including the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Department of Finance, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Science and Technology, Securities and Exchange Commission, National Development Company, National Privacy Commission, Credit Information Corporation, Insurance Commission, Anti-Money Laundering Council and National Economic Development Authority.

Several strategic private partners will also be joining the major tech event such as the Asian Institute of Management, Ateneo John Gokongwei School of Management, International Data Corporation, ASEAN Economic Forum, Asia FinTech Alliance, AI Global Council, Philippine Marketing Association, BDO, Insight Genie, Huawei, Shield, Digital Bank Associations, Grab Defense, Netcore, IDFy, GCash, Bureau Inc., Tata Consultancy Services, TIM Corporation, SID Technology, Institute of Internal Auditors, InvestHK, Globe Business, LinkedIn, Philippine Airlines, PLDT, and WIZ.AI.