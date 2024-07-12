Solons slam Sara’s ‘tasteless, reckless’ joke

The so-called “Young Guns” in the House of Representatives on Friday slammed Vice President Sara Duterte over her “designated survivor” joke, saying it was tasteless and reckless.

The “Young Guns” include Isabela Rep. Inno Dy V, 1-Rider Partylist Rep. Rodge Gutierrez, Davao Oriental Rep. Cheeno Miguel Almario, La Union Rep. Paolo Ortega V, Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong, Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Jil Bongalon, and Zambales Rep. Jay Khonghun.

In a joint statement, the representatives lamented the “gravity” of Duterte’s statement as her words may potentially affect the public discourse.

According to Dy, Duterte’s statements carry significant weight which can influence public perception and national stability.

“The Vice President’s remark about being the ‘designated survivor’ was both inappropriate and reckless,” Dy, a House deputy majority leader, said.

“Such rhetoric hints at scenarios that are alarming and baseless, sowing unnecessary fear among the public,” he added.

Gutierrez expressed disappointment at the Vice President’s attempt at humor.

He said such remarks are “inappropriate for her position and could undermine the seriousness of national events.”

“While obviously intended as a joke, it was quite inappropriate. The SoNA is a serious event where we address the nation’s most pressing issues, and such comments taken out of context undermine its significance and fuel speculation,” Gutierrez said.

Almario, vice chairperson of the House Committee on Mindanao Affairs, cited the risks of Duterte’s comment, saying it was “unnecessary.”

“As the Vice President, it is assumed that every statement she makes carries significant weight and results from a careful consideration. When she makes such remarks, it prompts us to ask: What message is she trying to convey? Is she attempting to influence public opinion, divert attention from critical issues, or create controversy? As a high ranking official, her words should foster unity and provide clear, constructive direction for the nation,” Almario said.

Ortega said Duterte’s “dramatic” remark could undermine public confidence and unity.

“The Vice President’s absence from the SoNA, framed in such a dramatic and fear-inducing manner, does a disservice to the spirit of public service and solidarity,” he said.

Adiong stressed that public leaders should be “mindful” of their statements and actions, especially when critical issues are involved.

“Jokes about national security and succession are no laughing matter. The Vice President should be setting an example of leadership and responsibility, not creating unnecessary panic,” he said.

For his part, Bongalon said, “Our focus should be on the collective efforts to move the country forward, not on distracting theatrics. The Filipino people deserve better from their leaders.”

Khonghun said the State of the Nation Address is one of the crucial events for the country, hence, Duterte “should take it seriously.”

“It’s not the time for jokes or to shirk our duties. We need to be there, united, to address the pressing issues our country faces,” he said.

Camiguin Representative Jurdin Jesus Romualdo said the Vice President should focus her interest on observing proper decorum and tradition rather than watching Netflix series and cracking jokes about it.

“Vice President Sara Duterte should be more cautious with what she says. After all, she is still a public official, and Netflix is not a good basis for her actions or inactions,” Romualdo said.