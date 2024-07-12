Sex traffickers nabbed

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) reported the arrest of an individual who was allegedly offering women, including minors, for prostitution.

Authorities identified the suspect as alias Patricia, who was nabbed on 3 July 2024.

The arrest stemmed from a tip from the non-government organization Destiny Rescue Pilipinas Inc., which informed the NBI’s Organized and Transnational Crime Division about the suspect’s activities.

According to NBI director Jaime Santiago, the suspect allegedly operated a network offering girls for P5,000 to P10,000 each through social media.

The victims were reportedly housed in a condominium unit rented by the suspect.

NBI agents conducted an entrapment operation after establishing communication with Patricia via social media and phone.

An undercover agent posed as a customer and secured an agreement for the suspect to deliver women for a party.

Upon the suspect’s delivery of five women to a designated condominium unit in Manila and the handover of marked money, NBI operatives apprehended the suspect.

Four women were rescued during the operation.

The suspect is facing charges for violating the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children Law, the Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, and the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act and will undergo inquest proceedings.