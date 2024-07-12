Russia planned assassinating German arms maker — CNN

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The US foiled a Russian plot earlier this year to assassinate the chief executive of a major German arms maker supplying weaponry to Ukraine, CNN reported on Thursday.

The US cable television network, citing five unidentified American and Western officials, said the US informed Germany of the Russian government’s plan to kill Armin Papperger, the head of Rheinmetall, and he was given protection by German security services.

It said the assassination plot was one of a series of Russian plans discovered by US intelligence to kill European defense industry executives supporting Ukraine’s war effort.

CNN said the plot against Papperger was the “most mature” and quoted a high-level German government official as confirming that Germany was warned about the plot by the US.

Rheinmetall produces 155mm artillery shells and plans to begin manufacturing armored vehicles in Ukraine, according to CNN.

The CNN report comes as North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders are holding meetings in Washington to mark the 75th anniversary of the defense bloc.