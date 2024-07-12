Rookies, veterans eye Sunrise Sprint crown

Beginners and seasoned athletes gear up for a spirited duel in Go for Gold’s Sunrise Sprint, a thrilling short-distance triathlon designed for those who want to experience the sport without extensive training.

The 14 July event in Panglao, Bohol features a 750m open-water swim, a 20km bike ride, and a 5km run, promising an exhilarating competition for over a hundred participants from various teams.

As a sub-category to the main Sun Life 5150 Triathlon, the Sunrise Sprint (S2) offers a perfect platform for newcomers and returning athletes to engage in a quality triathlon experience set up in an Olympic-style course.

The event, spicing up the centerpiece Sun Life 5150 Bohol, will see young talents from TriBohol, including Cian Zamora, Tim Castro, and Renzo Tirol, competing fiercely in the 15-19 division against Lance Pimentel, Elioun Austria and Christopher Barbas.

The 20-24 category will be equally competitive with T2M Tri Team’s Andrew Isoto, TaxPro Triathlon’s Benjo Namoc, and Jummel Jaspe of Paseo de Loon.

“At Go for Gold, we believe in the power of sports to inspire and transform lives. This sprint represents more than just a race — it embodies our commitment to promoting a healthy, active lifestyle and fostering a sense of community among participants,” Jeremy Go, founder of Go for Gold PH, said.

“Whether you’re an elite athlete, a recreational runner, or a first-time competitor, your dedication and spirit are what make this event truly special.”

Go for Gold, the sports corporate social responsibility arm of Powerball Marketing and Logistics Corp., aims to promote nation-building through sports development, encouraging young individuals to pursue excellence through physical literacy.

The race includes men’s, women’s, and mixed relay categories, with the male wave starting at 8 a.m. and the female wave at 8:05 a.m. at The Bellevue Resort’s beachfront.

Princess Galura, president of The IRONMAN Group Philippines and Sunrise Events, Inc., highlighted the event’s role in nurturing new and upcoming triathletes, showcasing the sport’s growth.