Redefining logistics operations at Riverpark North, Cavite

It was early 2024 when both forged an agreement to establish a logistics facility for the fashion brand. Designed as strategic and human-centric, this logistics facility will integrate technology and sustainable practices to revolutionize operations and promote environmental stewardship. One notable sustainability feature of the facility is the utilization of solar panels to power specific areas of the building.

The facility also benefits from strategic connectivity via the Cavite-Laguna Expressway, ensuring seamless logistics operations and convenient access to major transportation networks. Infrastructure developments like the LRT Line 1-Extension, LRT Line 6A–Cavite Extension, Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway, Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge, and Sangley Point International Airport continue to enhance the facility’s connectivity in Cavite.

Leveraging its strategic position and sustainable design, the Uniqlo Logistics Facility aims to optimize operational efficiency while positively impacting the local community and environment, thereby setting a new standard for logistics excellence in the country.