Redefining logistics operations at Riverpark North, Cavite

The establishment of the Uniqlo Logistics Facility will open doors for many Filipinos and its growing workforce. It is expected to create a significant number of jobs, provide employment opportunities and foster economic vitality in the region.
FROM left: Chief financial officer of Fast Retailing Philippines Ryo Watanabe; group senior vice president of Fast Retailing Japan Hidetsugu Asada; chief operating officer of UNIQLO Philippines Geraldine Sia; Cavite Congressman Antonio Ferrer; president of Federal Land NRE Global Thomas Mirasol; General Trias City Mayor Luis Ferrer IV; vice chairman of Federal Land NRE Global Yusuke Hirano; General Trias City Vice Mayor Jonas Labuguen; Technical Execution group head of Federal Land Alvin U. Ty; general manager of the Overseas Business Division of Nomura Real Estate Masao Toba; and project development head of Federal Land Stephen Comia.
Federal Land NRE Global Inc. and Fast Retailing Philippines recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for Uniqlo Logistics Facility at Riverpark North, Cavite.

FNG is a joint venture between Federal Land Inc. of the Philippines and Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. of Japan. Fast Retailing Philippines represents the Philippine arm of the global company that operates multiple fashion brands, including Uniqlo.

The event was attended by FRPH chief financial officer Ryo Watanabe; FR Japan Group senior vice president Hidetsugu Asada; Uniqlo PH chief operating officer Geraldine Sia; Cavite Congressman Antonio Ferrer; FNG president Thomas Mirasol; General Trias City Mayor Luis Ferrer IV; FNG vice chairman Yusuke Hirano; General Trias City Vice Mayor Jonas Labuguen; FLI Technical Execution Group head Alvin Ty; NRE general manager of Overseas Business Division Masao Toba; and FLI Project Development head Stephen Comia.

UNIQLO Logistics Facility. photographs courtesy of federal land

It was early 2024 when both forged an agreement to establish a logistics facility for the fashion brand. Designed as strategic and human-centric, this logistics facility will integrate technology and sustainable practices to revolutionize operations and promote environmental stewardship. One notable sustainability feature of the facility is the utilization of solar panels to power specific areas of the building.

The facility also benefits from strategic connectivity via the Cavite-Laguna Expressway, ensuring seamless logistics operations and convenient access to major transportation networks. Infrastructure developments like the LRT Line 1-Extension, LRT Line 6A–Cavite Extension, Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway, Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge, and Sangley Point International Airport continue to enhance the facility’s connectivity in Cavite.

Leveraging its strategic position and sustainable design, the Uniqlo Logistics Facility aims to optimize operational efficiency while positively impacting the local community and environment, thereby setting a new standard for logistics excellence in the country.

