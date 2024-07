Analy Labor

Quiboloy's co-accused presented to media

LOOK: DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos, along with PNP chief Dir. Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil and CIDG chief Leo Francisco with Davao Region Police Director P/BGen. Nicolas Torre, introduces to the media suspect Paulene Canada, a co-accused of Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, at the PNP Headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City, on Friday, 12 July 2024. Canada, the No. 6 most wanted in the Davao region, has a bounty worth P1 million. | via Analy Labor