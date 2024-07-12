Quiboloy’s co-accused nabbed in Davao

Philippine National Police (PNP)operatives arrested one of the co-accused of Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy in Davao City on Thursday afternoon, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos announced Friday.

In a press briefing at Camp Crame in Quezon City, Abalos identified the co-accused as Pauline Chavez Canada, who was apprehended in a house in Cabantian, Davao City. She faces charges of violating the anti-child abuse and qualified trafficking law along with Quiboloy and four others.

Abalos said a tipster called the hotline of the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division in the Davao Region last 9 July.

“Someone reported seeing a woman who looked like one of those on the wanted poster released by the PNP that had reward of P1 million,” he said.

Quiboloy, along with four others who remain at large, are facing charges of violating Republic Act 7610, the Anti-Child Abuse Law, specifically the provision on sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment. They are also charged with qualified human trafficking under Section 4 (a) of Republic Act 9208.

Quiboloy has a P10-million bounty on his head while his co-accused Crisente and Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Cemañes, and Jackielyn Roy have P1 million each.

Abalos said the reward, put up by private citizens, helped a lot in catching the fugitive.

“I would like to reiterate that the reward came from private citizens and it was not given to me. It would be given directly to the informant. We announced it and that’s clear,” Abalos said.