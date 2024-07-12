Property fair brings top real estate players

Lamudi is set to hold another fair at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu from 16 to 18 August.

The annual fair supports the goal of providing a one-stop platform for property buyers and real estate investors by featuring the country’s top stakeholders so Filipinos can find their dream homes.

Developers were able to showcase their projects at the last property fair in Cebu. Attendees gained access to home-buying seminars and real estate online marketing training.

Accredited agents from participating developers in the upcoming three-day expo in Cebu can take advantage of the crowd of interested property buyers by showcasing available listings.

Last May, the Lamudi Property Fair 2024 in Metro Manila garnered almost 4,000 pre-event registrations and featured nearly 20 of the country’s top developers. The event sponsors prepared exclusive deals, discounts, raffle prizes and other exciting activities for interested property buyers and real estate investors who visited the booths.

Lamudi Property Fair is co-presented by Ikea.

Interested property buyers may register for free at www.lamudi.com.ph/propertyfair.