‘Powerpuff’ Pinoy girls fight to the finish

As Team Philippines braces for triumphs in the Southeast Asian Amateur Team Championship in Singapore, a bunch of girls that fight with it is looking for a different kind of victory — the kind that lifts the morale for more battles in the future.

Hardly in their teens Mona Sarines, twin sister Lisa Sarines, and Nicole Gan fought tooth and nail against an older field who are 16-year-olds.

Mona and Lisa are 12, while Nicole is 13 and their lack of experience showed in the Kartini Cup where the Philippines were running sixth of seven teams entering Friday’s final round.

“They are really put to the test,” said the twins’ father Arnold.

Gan is daughter of Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines president Oliver Gan.

“I believe it is a strategy of NGAP (National Golf Association of the Philippines) under coach Abe Rosal to stretch their capacity for big competitions.”

The trio topped the qualifying held last January at Luisita. And the fact that they were pitted against bigger girls means they have what it takes to win.

“They play out of their comfort zones, that’s the only way they could improve, the twins are at par with their big sisters,” added the elder Sarines.

“Imagine how they would play when they eventually turn 16. I think that’s the point.”

Just like the Santi Cup, the Kartini Cup has no age limit for as long as the players are 16 and below. It’s a four-round tournament walking.

Fortunately, the other teammates competing in the Putra Cup and Lion City were doing well and were expected to turn in wins for the country.

Enrique Dimayuga held a two-stroke lead entering the last 18 holes in the individual, while Team Philippines are ranked No. 1 in Putra Cup.

Cebu star Grace Quintanilla was running fourth in Santi Cup while the country was tied for third.

For the Lion City, Tristan Padilla was running sixth while the country was at sixth as well.