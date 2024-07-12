PNP nabs fugitive Quiboloy’s co-accused in Davao

Operatives of the Philippine National Police nabbed one of the co-accused of Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy in Davao City on Thursday.

In a press briefing at Camp Crame, Abalos identified Pauline Chavez Canada, who was apprehended in a residence in Cabantian, Davao City, after the execution of an arrest warrant against her.

Abalos shared that a tipster made a call to the hotline of the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division in Davao Region last 9 July.

“Para ireport sa pulis na nakita niya ang isang babae na kamukha ng nasa litrato ng wanted poster na inilabas ng PNP na may reward na isang milyong piso (Someone reported to the police seeing a woman looks like in the photo of wanted poster released by the PNP that has reward of P1 million),” he said.

Abalos said the tipster’s call was a coincidence with the massive surveillance operations by the PNP’s intelligence group and other concerned law enforcement agencies.

Quiboloy, along with five others, faced charges for violating Republic Act 7610, also known as the Anti-Child Abuse Law, specifically the provision on sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment.

They are also charged with qualified human trafficking under Section 4 (a) of Republic Act 9208.

Quiboloy’s co-accused Crisente and Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Cemañes, Jackielyn Roy, and newly apprehended Paulene Canada have a P1 million bounty each.

Abalos emphasized the huge help of providing a reward for catching fugitives.

“Sa mga nagbabatikos dito sa reward, uulitin ko lang po na galing ito sa mga pribadong tao at hindi ho binibigay sa akin. Sila mismo ang magbibigay dun mismo sa informant. Inanunsyo po natin ‘yan at malinaw po ‘yan (I would like to reiterate that the reward came from the private citizens and that was not given to me. It would be given directly to the informant. We announced it and that’s clear),” Abalos said.

Abalos earlier said several private individuals have offered a P10 million reward for anyone who can give information that would lead to the arrest of Quiboloy.