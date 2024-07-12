PNP assures professionalism amid vetoed reform bill

The Philippine National Police assured that it will remain professional and continue to uphold the rule of law despite the decision of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to veto the proposed measure urging reform in the police organization.

In a statement on Friday night, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the police organization understands why President Marcos came up with his decision.

“The PNP supports the decision of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to veto the proposed PNP reform bill,” she said.

“The PNP understands the President's concerns about maintaining fairness and equality in compensation for all officers, as well as avoiding unnecessary bureaucracy and potential security risks,” she added.

Fajardo noted that the PNP is committed to “working closely with the administration and Congress to develop better legislation” that strengthens the police force “without any unintended drawbacks.”

“We assure the public and the administration that the PNP will carefully consider the President's observations,” she stressed.

Fajardo said the PNP will remain steadfast in its duty to serve and protect the Filipino people, “and we welcome reforms that improve our operations and enhance public trust.“

“We are confident that through open dialogue and collaborative efforts, we can achieve meaningful and effective reforms that benefit both the police force and the communities we serve,” she added.