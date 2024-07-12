Pinoy movie stars to watch in August: Marian Rivera, Joshua Garcia and Julia Barreto

Cedrick Juan, the breakthrough best actor at the 2024 MMFF, has an entry, too: Gulay Lang Po, Manong. But at the media huddle for Cinemalaya held at the ballroom of the Metropolitan Theater on Wednesday (10 July), he was not as big a deal as Rivera. Some journos and vloggers flocked to him, too, for some yarns.

If he was a martyred priest in Gomburza, his MMFF 2023 entry, he is now a policeman set out to investigate the illegal selling of marijuana leaves from an illegal marijuana plantation. He will discover not only that his brother is a marijuana smoker and a seller disguised as a gulay (vegetables) but other cops and government officials are the protectors of the syndicate.

Gulay Lang, Manong is the first full-length feature of a male filmmaker from Pampanga who bills himself in the film’s credits simply as BC Amparado.

We’ll deal with the other entries and events in the forthcoming Cinemalaya film fest in succeeding issues of this column.

Reunion

Un/Happy for You is the gimmicky title of the reunion movie of ex-sweethearts Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia produced by ABS-CBN Star Cinema and Viva Films. It’s their first ever after they broke up five years ago because Barretto fell for Gerald Anderson while doing a film in Japan: Between Maybes. At first, they denied the relationship but eventually admitted it, leaving Garcia out in the cold.

Possibly because the producers have posted on social media teaser scenes from the new film that elicit kilig from the allegedly still numerous fans of the “JoshLia” loveteam, they flashed at the media conference for the film scenes after the lovers in the story had ceased to be sweethearts for sometime but Juancho (Garcia) wanted a rebound only to be told by Zy (Barretto) that she is already engaged to be married.

Feeling heart-broken once more, Pancho was advised by a close friend (played by Aljon Jimenez in his first film ever) that Juancho should do everything to ruin Zy’s life. And Juancho heeded him. Juancho can do it because they all work together in a bar.

In one scene, Juancho describes Zy within her hearing as “traydor” like the new cocktail drink he has concocted as the bar tender. Filipino slang for “slut.” Zy helplessly responds, “I never cheated you!”

In another scene, Juancho deliberately drove his motorcycle almost straight into Zy who was standing in front of the building where they work.

In yet another scene, Juancho invited Zy to go to a river to catch crablets. They had to ride a boat, with Juancho paddling roughly as if wanting to make Zy fall out. The scene was cut, so we didn’t get to know if she did fall off.

The media huddle for Un/Happy For You was held on the same day as the one for Cinemalaya. That of Un/Happy for You was held at about 7 p.m. at the Dolphy Theater on ABS-CBN.

Garcia was almost hyper while sitting with Barretto on stage, along with the film director Petersen Vargas (A Very Good Child and some members of the cast, including Mendoza and stage actor Meann Espinosa. Two of the film’s two writers Kookai Labayen, Crystal San Miguel (the third, Jen Chuaunsu, was not in the huddle).

Despite Garcia’s being almost hyper, both lead actors behaved sweetly towards each other but without letting their bodies touch each other. It was only when they entered the stage that they held hands.

The question of the possibility of their re-team up affecting their respective real romantic relationships was asked by the journos in various guises. Barretto is still very much with Anderson, and Garcia has finally admitted his romance with French-Filipino athlete Emilienne Vigier. Both actors repeatedly said their screen reunion will not affect their respective paramour.

They even stressed that they wish they would be asked to do next a comedy since they haven’t done one together.

Those who may be wondering why Un/Happy For You suddenly has Viva Films credited also as producer, when all JoshLia movies in the past had only Star Cinema billed as producer. Well, it’s all because Barretto moved to Viva Artists Agency in 2022 when her ABS-CBN Star Magic expired and the network lost its broadcast franchise. When a Viva star on the lead actor level is signed up by another company, they have to enter a kind of legal contract that makes Viva Films as co-producer. That’s the reason why all of Vice Ganda’s movie with Star Cinema has Viva Films as co-producer. Vice Ganda is a Viva Artists Agency talent.