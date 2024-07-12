Phl reaffirms commitment to peace in WPS despite 'unlawful actions' — DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday reaffirmed the country’s “unwavering commitment” to the rule of law and peace despite “unlawful actions” in the West Philippines Sea, eight years after the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea.

In a statement, the DFA said the Philippines, over the years, “has continued to demonstrate this commitment to peace even in the face of the unlawful actions which have caused serious incidents in the South China Sea, without ever diminishing our resolve to protect and promote our people’s interest and the full and responsible enjoyment of our legally settled maritime entitlements and its accompanying rights and jurisdictions”.

“This determination has only been strengthened by the broadening affirmation of the legal value of the Award as a positive and legitimate source of international law,” it said.

Marking the eighth anniversary of the landmark arbitral victory against China which was overwhelmingly supported by the international community, the DFA said it is “encouraged” by the expressions of support made by other countries that confirm the final and binding status of the Award.

The department particularly mentioned the “G7’s consistent reaffirmation” that the award is “a significant milestone and a useful basis for the peaceful management and resolution of differences at sea.”

The G7 is an intergovernmental political and economic forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Likewise, the country also welcomed the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea Advisory Opinion on Climate Change, which cited the Award as “authoritative in key parts of the ruling, with multiple States or groups of States referencing the Award as legal authority in their respective oral and written statements, underscoring its unassailable status as part of the corpus of international law.”

“The Award is a reaffirmation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and protects our rights as a coastal state and a seafaring people,” the DFA said.

“Every effort to secure our legitimate interests in our maritime domain is a testament to the determination and courage of the Filipino people, while showcasing the Philippines’ vision of peace and stability that inspires and resonates beyond the waters of the South China Sea,” it added.

It continued: “With our national interest and sovereign rights in mind, the Philippines will move forward to chart a course anchored on peace, security and prosperity in our region.”