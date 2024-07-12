PCG ship's extended stay at Escoda Shoal not permanent — Phl Navy

The Philippine Navy on Friday maintained that the presence of a Philippine Coast Guard vessel in Escoda (Sabina) Shoal should not be construed as permanent.

Navy spokesperson for the WPS, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, said the PCG’s deployment of its BRP Teresa Magbanua primarily aims to track the sudden presence of crushed corals in the shoal.

“It's there to monitor the noted unusual presence of crushed corals in Sabina shoal like two months ago and to ensure that this is not manmade, that is all-natural,” he said in an ambush interview.

“Kailangan mas matagal ang presensya ng coast guard natin dun na syang tinapatan naman ng monster ship (We need the coast guard to maintain longer presence in there amid the presence of monster ship),” he added.

Asked if the Philippines would ground the PCG ship permanently, Trinidad responded: “No, our ship is designed to sail the seas.”

On the other hand, Trinidad said the number of Chinese vessels swarming in the nine features of WPS drastically reduced to 95. These are vessels being operated by the People’s Liberation Army Navy, China Coast Guard, and Chinese maritime militia.