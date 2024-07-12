Photos

PBBM inaugurates Mariveles-Hermosa-San Jose transmission line

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the inauguration of the Mariveles-Hermosa-San Jose 500 kilovolt (kV) transmission project on 12 July 2024, at the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines Hermosa Sub Station in Bataan, with (from left to right) Technical Officer and concurrent VP of Planning and Engineering Rico Vega, Governor Jose Enrique Garcia III, NGCP President and CEO Anthony Almeda, NGCP Vice Chairman Mr. Henry Jr., SAP Antonio Lagdameo Jr., and DOE Usec. Rowena Cristina Guevarra. The Mariveles-Hermosa-San Jose Transmission Line is expected to benefit around 59 million power users in Luzon by stabilizing power transmission services. This project ensures the reliability and sustainability of the power grid, capable of transmitting 8,000 MW from power plants in Bataan and Zambales. This is part of NGCP's long-term vision for a resilient power grid valued at P20.94 billion and includes numerous transmission towers, overhead lines, and substations. NGCP President Anthony Almeda has acknowledged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s support in advancing major infrastructure projects and contributing to economic growth. | via YUMMIE DINGDING / PPA POOL