Park Villas breaks ground in Makati

“Ayala Land Premier has been an integral part of Makati’s development as a vibrant and progressive city. Together with the new Mandarin Hotel, the Park Central Towers and the iconic Park Villas, we are committed to setting a new benchmark in contemporary living and sustainability,” Jugo said.

Poised to become the newest landmark in Makati, Park Villas is strategically located across Ayala Triangle Gardens. It will feature a collection of 45 villas — each occupying an entire floor. Spanning 610 square meters, these villas are fitted with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame breathtaking views of Ayala Triangle Gardens and the Makati City Skyline to the northwest, and Urdaneta Village and the Bonifacio Global City Skyline to the southeast.