Park Villas breaks ground in Makati

Ayala Land Premier, Ayala Land’s premium residential brand, has officially broken ground on an exclusive residential property in Makati’s central business district.
Present at the ceremony were Joseph Carmichael Jugo, president of Ayala Land Premier, Inc. and Alveo Land Corp.; Marc Louie Tagle, president and chief executive officer of the Tagle Group of Companies; Anna Ma. Margarita Dy, president and chief executive officer of Ayala Land, Inc.; and Mariana Zobel de Ayala, senior vice president and group head of Leasing and Hospitality of Ayala Land, Inc.
“Ayala Land Premier has been an integral part of Makati’s development as a vibrant and progressive city. Together with the new Mandarin Hotel, the Park Central Towers and the iconic Park Villas, we are committed to setting a new benchmark in contemporary living and sustainability,” Jugo said.
Poised to become the newest landmark in Makati, Park Villas is strategically located across Ayala Triangle Gardens. It will feature a collection of 45 villas — each occupying an entire floor. Spanning 610 square meters, these villas are fitted with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame breathtaking views of Ayala Triangle Gardens and the Makati City Skyline to the northwest, and Urdaneta Village and the Bonifacio Global City Skyline to the southeast.
The 51-storey complex ensures unrivaled privacy and space with its private entrances, high ceilings and lifestyle amenities. It incorporates thermal protective glass, robust data support and spacious service areas to cater to the needs of its residents. Approximately 2,400 square meters are dedicated to wellness facilities, including a pool complex, an exclusive residents’ lounge and open spaces for recreation.
Park Villas is LEED registered. Its design is helmed by globally renowned firms Skidmore, Owings & Merrill for architecture, and Yabu Pushelberg for interiors.