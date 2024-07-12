Paris Officials Confident in Seine's Water Quality for Olympic Events

In an article for Inside the Games Biz, Sam May reports that Paris City Hall has announced positive news regarding the River Seine's water quality ahead of the Olympic Games. According to official Pierre Rabadan, the river has been clean enough for swimming for the majority of the past 12 days, meeting required standards for "11 days or 10 days" out of 12.

This development is crucial as the Seine is set to play a central role in the upcoming Olympics, hosting the triathlon and swimming marathon events. Despite recent concerns about pollution due to heavy rainfall, Rabadan expressed confidence that the competitions will take place as planned, with possible modifications if necessary.

May notes that French authorities have invested €1.4 billion over the last decade to clean up the Seine. These efforts include improvements to Paris' sewerage system and the construction of new water treatment facilities. A new stormwater control station at Champigny-sur-Marne and a massive stormwater cistern near Austerlitz station are among the measures implemented to prevent pollution.

With the swimming events scheduled for late July and early August, city officials remain optimistic about maintaining the river's cleanliness. Mayor Anne Hidalgo has even expressed willingness to swim and test the water herself, further emphasizing the city's commitment to ensuring a safe and clean River Seine for the Olympic Games.