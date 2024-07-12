P466-M worth of aid awarded to Calabarzon farmers

In its continued efforts to empower Filipino farmers, the Department of Agriculture rolled out P466.30 million worth of interventions to selected agricultural workers in Region IV-A.

During the Bagong Pilipinas Fair held in two different venues on Thursday, the Office of the President (OP) also granted El Nino-affected farmers and fishermen P10,000 in financial aid to support their recovery from production losses.

The activity is part of the whole-of-the-nation approach of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., which aims to assist and empower the Filipino people through stronger collaboration among different government agencies, according to DA.

Likewise, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Trade and Industry, the Department of Labor and Employment, and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority also awarded assistance to farmers and fisher beneficiaries.

BFAR recently awarded 15 units of newly constructed 62-foot fiberglass-reinforced plastic fishing vessels to qualified fisherfolk associations and cooperatives nationwide, which is said to be the largest distribution ceremony for its Capacitating Municipal Fisherfolk Program.