NU, FEU book QF spots

National University booked a quarterfinals seat after crushing Xavier University-Northern Mindanao, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13, to complete a clean sweep of Pool A in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Lady Bulldogs hardly broke a sweat in claiming their second straight victory despite sitting out most of its veterans, including Alas Pilipinas members Bella Belen and Arah Panique.

Aishat Bello and Vange Alinsug took care of business in leading the NU’s balanced offense to move on to the knockout quarters against University of Southern Philippines Foundation today at the same venue.

Bello finished with nine points including four aces while Alinsug added eighth points from six kills and two kill blocks for NU, which also rested main setter Lams Lamina and Sheena Toring.

Young playmaker Abegail Pono held the fort as she took over Lamina’s job orchestrating the Lady Bulldogs’ offensive flow. Erin Pangilinan and Minerva Maaya scored five each.

“We’re happy that we won even without the seniors, but we saw the complacency in their performance. It has been our habit to relax whenever we know that we’re more skilled than our opponents,” NU coach Norman Miguel said.

“For me, that’s not good.”

“But still, it’s good that everybody stepped up, especially Vange, Abe Pono with the help of Erin Pangilinan. Our rookies played wellcon today.”

NU’s victory also gave Enderun Colleges, which it defeated in straight sets last Wednesday, a free ride into the next round.

The Lady Titans, who swept Xavier University, 25-12, 25-21, 25-18, last Thursday, will play Pool D’s top seed in the quarters.

Chrys Biongcog and Charity Rockwell posted five and four points, respectively, to pace Xavier University, which ended its campaign winless.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University booted out Lyceum of the Philippines University, 25-15, 25-13, 25-12, to top Pool C and punch a quarters ticket.

Lovely Lopez fired nine of her 10 points off attacks while Melody Pons and Jean Asis scored seven each for the unbeaten Lady Tamaraws, who will square off against the No. 2 seed in Pool B in the next round.

FEU rained down 41 attack points and took advantage of the Lady Pirates’ poor reception to land eight aces in the 73-minute volleyball clinic.

Ashley Muchillas had five points while Angelica Cruz, Joan de Guzman and Marinel Sagayno added four each in a lost cause for the NCAA Season 99 third placer Lyceum, which finished its stint winless.

The Lady Pirates suffered a four-set loss to USPF last Thursday.