NBI recovers stolen Amorsolo masterpiece

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has successfully recovered a painting by National Artist Fernando Amorsolo which was stolen from the Hofileña Museum in Silay City, Negros Occidental last 3 July.

In a statement on its Facebook page on Friday, the National Museum of the Philippines said it received the 1936 painting “Mango Harvesters” from the NBI for purposes of assessment.

National Museum Director-General Jeremy Barns was able to personally inspect the painting and assure the NBI that the painting is indeed the object that was stolen. He then issued a certification to this effect at the request of the NBI.

"We congratulate the NBI for safely retrieving the stolen painting and reaffirm our commitment to assisting our law enforcement agencies in any appropriate way," the National Museum said.

"We look forward to the return of ‘Mango Harvesters’ to its rightful owners and home at the Hofileña Museum, and to the successful prosecution of all persons who were involved in the theft of this valuable piece of the nation’s cultural and artistic heritage," it added.

Two suspects were initially seen to have physically taken the art piece. Similarly themed masterpieces by Amorsolo have been auctioned to up to tens of millions of pesos. (PNA)