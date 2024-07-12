NAIA Terminal 1 Gets a Comfort Upgrade: New Transit Lounge Unveiled

In a move to elevate the travel experience at the Philippines' main gateway, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and Philippine Airlines (PAL) have collaborated to open a new Transit Lounge at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1. The facility, which began operations on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, is set to provide a much-needed respite for passengers with connecting flights.

Located in the pre-departure area adjacent to the OFW Lounge, the new 24-hour transit lounge boasts an array of amenities designed to cater to weary travelers. Passengers can now enjoy comfortable seating, charging stations, shower facilities, and entertainment options while waiting for their next flight. The lounge, which can accommodate up to 138 people, is open to all transit passengers, regardless of airline affiliation.

This initiative represents a unique partnership between the public and private sectors. While MIAA will maintain and operate the facility, PAL has generously contributed essential amenities to ensure passenger comfort. The flag carrier's donations include gang chairs, reclining chairs, tables, television sets, and exhaust fans, demonstrating its commitment to improving the overall airport experience.

MIAA General Manager Eric Ines expressed confidence that travelers will welcome this new facility, while PAL President and COO Capt. Stanley Ng emphasized the importance of collaboration in the aviation industry. This joint effort not only addresses the immediate need for improved transit facilities but also sets a precedent for future partnerships aimed at enhancing the Philippines' aviation infrastructure. As NAIA continues to serve as a crucial hub for both domestic and international travelers, this new lounge marks a significant step towards modernizing and improving the airport's services.