MPD cops injured in deadly ops

Four police officers from the Manila Police District (MPD) were wounded in a shootout with two suspects in Manila’s Tondo district last Thursday night.

The suspects — identified as Archie Juco, alias “RJ Bata,” and alias “Mac Mac,” both members of the Alcantara Criminal Group — died during the encounter.

Police said Juco was wanted for a series of crimes, including gun-for-hire activities, illegal drug possession and carnapping.

He had also been involved in previous shooting incidents in Manila and had multiple outstanding warrants of arrest.

Initial reports disclosed that the shootout occurred at around 10:40 p.m. on 11 July at a house on Pinoy Street in Barangay 145, Zone 12 after police officers arrived to serve a warrant of arrest on Juco based on a tip from an informant.

“As the police operatives approached the subject’s residence, they were spotted,” the report said. “Juco fled upon seeing the police, leading to a chase and exchange of gunfire.”

Reports also said that the hand grenade thrown by Juco during the shootout failed to detonate and after the gunfire subsided, both Juco and Mac Mac were found dead, while four police officers sustained gunshot wounds.

The wounded officers were identified as PLTCOL John Guiagui, PMaj Emmark Dave Apostol, PSms Julius Omolon and PCpl Keith Paul Valdez. They were taken to Chinese General Hospital and St. Luke’s Medical Center for treatment.

Omolon and Valdez were admitted to Chinese General, while Apostol was admitted to St. Luke’s. Guiagui sustained only a minor finger injury from a stray bullet.

On Friday morning, Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., National Capital Region Police Office chief Lt. Gen. Melencio Nartatez and MPD chief Brig. Gen. Tomas Ibay visited the wounded officers at Chinese General Hospital.

They commended Omolon, Valdez and Guiagui for their bravery during the operation.

Policemen from the MPD Special Weapons and Tactics unit led by PLt. Leo So also participated in the operation.