MMDA, Kamaymanos partner for footbridge beatification

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) partnered with Kamaymanos Art & Design and Media Puzzle as the local government of San Juan unveiled a unique eco-friendly project — the San Juan EcoBridge Retrofit Project.

The project transforms a footbridge along Ortigas Avenue Extension corner Club Filipino Avenue in San Juan City using recycled plastic waste, primarily focusing on sachet plastics.

“We targeted sachet plastics because the world sees them as non-recyclable, single-use items,” said Gio Orbos, co-founder of Kamaymanos Art & Design. “But we believe differently. If they were truly disposable, they wouldn’t be clogging our waterways and landfills.”

Orbos stressed that plastic’s mass production and perceived disposability contribute to environmental problems. The project aims to showcase plastic’s potential for longevity and visual appeal when upcycled strategically.

“The Philippines is the source of 33 percent of the plastic waste found in the ocean,” Orbos said. “Seven of the top 10 most polluted rivers in Metro Manila highlight the seriousness of the issue.”

“We want to transform this waste into something beautiful,” he added. “This isn’t a one-time project; it’s the start of a movement. We want to collaborate with various industries and communities to improve our environment and showcase Filipino ingenuity. We want to show the world our ‘remedy spirit’ — that we are the solution.”

Media Puzzle president Cherry Carrera, whose advertising firm was tapped by the MMDA for the project, explained their involvement.

“The MMDA has an ongoing footbridge beautification program,” Carrera said. “This is the first project under this collaboration, and there will be more to come.”

The San Juan EcoBridge Retrofit Project serves as a model for future endeavors, promoting a sustainable approach to waste management and urban beautification.