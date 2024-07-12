MedTech company unveils revamped workspace

At its ceremonial unveiling, Siemens Healthcare Inc. (Siemens Healthineers), a medical technology company, formally launched its revamped workspace in its head office in Makati City.

Months after the renovation began, its new design boast of vibrance and creativity to foster the company’s way working — where employees can decide the best place to work from hybrid or work-from-home to onsite work setup. The conceptualization to design process resounded the company’s values and culture with its people involved and at the center of decision making. Its new working environment is meant to be future-oriented while nurturing creativity, collaboration and innovation as Siemens Healthineers fulfills its purpose of pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare.

“As we inaugurate our newly renovated office, we not only celebrate the physical transformation of this space but also the people who breathe life into it every day — our talented and dedicated employees whose passion and ingenuity drive our success as we continuously support healthcare providers across the Philippines through our pioneering solutions and technologies,” Michael Schmermer, president and managing director of Siemens Healthineers in the Philippines, said.

Among the attendees at the ceremonial ribbon cutting and blessing of the newly renovated head office of Siemens Healthineers Philippines were (left to right): Miki Yaguchi, Head of Finance in ASEAN, Siemens Healthineers; Paula Villafuerte, finance director for Siemens Healthineers Philippines; Michael Schmermer, president and managing director for Siemens Healthineers Philippines, assistant secretary Althea Karen P. Antonio, Foreign Trade Services Corps of the Department of Trade and Industry; and Katharina Bandelow, Economic and Commercial Officer of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany.