MCU launches first Cybersecurity Posture Assessment Lab in Phl

The Manila Central University (MCU) on Wednesday launched the country's first Cybersecurity Posture Assessment Lab (CPAL) which was designed to conduct comprehensive evaluations of cybersecurity measures, identifying vulnerabilities, assessing risks, and implementing robust security protocols.

The CPAL is a specialized facility designed to enhance organizations’ cybersecurity defenses. It offers a comprehensive framework to address and mitigate cybersecurity threats. This features advanced tools and assessments, customized solutions, training, research, policy support, incident management, continuous monitoring, public outreach, and alignment with national initiatives.

Emphasizing its pivotal role in strengthening cybersecurity resilience in the country, the MCU CPAL has received endorsements from the DICT and regulatory support from bodies such as Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the Insurance Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the National Privacy Commission.

In collaboration with Nullforge, a trusted cybersecurity assessment provider, the MCU established the CPAL to promote a robust, secure, and resilient digital environment in the Philippines. The CPAL is dedicated to tackling the complex and evolving nature of cybersecurity challenges, ensuring the safety and integrity of the country’s digital infrastructure. Its primary goals include validating cybersecurity strength, mitigating risks, ensuring compliance, enhancing incident response, and building trust within organizations.

“The lab represents a significant advancement in our collective efforts to safeguard critical infrastructure and information,” said President Dr. Renato C. Tanchoco Jr. "In today’s digital age, the need for robust security measures is more critical than ever. By providing resources and education, we are empowering the next generation of cybersecurity experts and ensuring that our nation’s critical infrastructure is resilient against cyber threats.”

The lab is set to serve as a vital resource for both professionals and students. The MCU CPAL will offer certification programs aligned with industry standards, providing continuous learning and development opportunities for professionals. Students can utilize the lab for an immersive educational experience, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

During the event, attendees witnessed a comprehensive demonstration of the lab’s capabilities, showcasing its ability to detect, analyze, and mitigate sophisticated cyber attacks. The demo further underscored the lab’s role in enhancing the cybersecurity posture of organizations.

Alongside the lab’s launch, MCU is also incorporating a Cybersecurity Program to its Bachelor of Science in Information Technology curriculum. This program aims to equip the next generation of cybersecurity professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to protect our digital landscape. This comprehensive curriculum covers analytical skills, foundational knowledge in cybersecurity, technical proficiency, hands-on experience, and software and application security.

Through the program, the university aspires to become a center of cybersecurity excellence, by consistently updating and expanding its curriculum to incorporate the latest advancements and meet industry needs. This effort leverages the expertise of both academic and industry professionals to ensure the program remains at the forefront of cybersecurity education.

Furthermore, the university seeks to nurture a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship by establishing an innovation hub within the program. This hub is designed to support cybersecurity startups and entrepreneurial ventures by providing essential resources, mentorship, and funding opportunities.

Developed in collaboration with Nullforge and seasoned faculty members of MCU’s CS-IT department, the program guarantees that students will be thoroughly prepared for their future careers in the industry. “MCU’s goal for the program is to produce world-class, industry-ready professionals by equipping graduates with high technical proficiency across various cybersecurity domains,” said Tanchoco, Jr.

The launch of the CPAL and the cybersecurity program at MCU marks a landmark development in the Philippines’ journey towards a more secure digital future. As cyber threats continue to evolve, the need for skilled professionals and advanced facilities becomes increasingly critical. The newly inaugurated lab is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of cybersecurity in the country.

For his part, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan John Uy said the launch of the country's first cybersecurity lab is is one of the steps that they're taking proactively in order to address the growing threats of cybercrime that happens all over the world.

"You know cybersecurity is a growing concern because this is not the priority in the past decades. So in many instances during the past decades when computers you know digitalization was starting and a lot of companies were computerizing," Uy said in an ambush interview.

In past decades, Uy stressed, people were just interested in improving their systems and improving their IT facilities but cybersecurity was not part of equation because there are only few threats at that time.

"But today, the cyber criminals have found that this is a very fertile opportunity and ground for them to exploit in order to gain financial advantage, especially considering the volume of transactions, the volume of data, and the volume of money that is moving on the digital arena. It reaching in the trillions of dollars on cybercrime losses that is happening all over the world," the DICT chief added.

He said all governments all over the world are working now with a lot of private sector in developing different approaches to deal with cybersecurity threats.

"Some are designing better anti-malware software to do that, others are complimenting also with enhanced training of professionals. Some are developing cyber defense and cyber offense capabilities. So, there are many ways of building up our cyber capabilities," the DICT chief added.

Uy also said that this facility gives companies a more neutral view of their current posture with respect to the ICT system and come up with better decision-making on how to defend themselves from cyber criminals, and how to protect their systems.