Marcos vows to solve APECO woes, develop Baler Airport

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured residents of Aurora province on Friday that his administration is seeking solutions for the abandoned Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) projects amounting to nearly P800 million.

During the distribution of presidential assistance to fisherfolks, farmers, and their families, Marcos said APECO is taking steps to rectify the situation on the back of the financial loss due to the unfinished projects.

APECO, or the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone, is a government initiative aimed at propelling economic growth in the province. Its mission is to foster a prosperous business climate that complements the region’s natural beauty and resources.

“One of the issues we are seeking a solution for is the abandoned APECO projects worth almost P800 million. This has been a huge waste, which could have been benefiting the people of Aurora by now,” Marcos said.

“Currently, our APECO president and CEO, Gil Taway IV, is addressing this, and it has been decided to halt and rebid the contracts. This will ensure the projects are finally completed,” Marcos added.

Baler airport

In addition to reviving the APECO projects, the President also emphasized the government’s commitment to developing the Baler Airport Development Project.

“This is crucial to accommodate larger aircraft and increase the number of passengers it can serve,” Marcos said.

“Just this June, the CAAP has resolved the acquisition of the lands needed for this, and this August, the funds are scheduled to be released to the landowners to start the construction. After this, the next step will be the construction of the Passenger Terminal Building,” Marcos added.

Baler is one of the Philippines’ premier tourist destinations and a center for surfing activities.

In addition to the airport development project, Marcos also mentioned the Dingalan-Baler Road Project, which he stated is already 50 percent complete.