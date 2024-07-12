Marcos assures POGO issue being resolved

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday said the government is doing everything to address the twin issues of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) and illegal drug smuggling in the country.

The President made the remarks during the distribution of presidential aid to farmers and fisherfolk in San Fernando, Pampanga amid the increasing concerns over the involvement of POGOs in various illegal activities, including drug trafficking and other forms of organized crime.

“I also know that you are deeply [disturbed] by the criminal activities and illegal actions that are destroying the peace of your community,” Marcos said.

“I would like to inform you that we are closely monitoring and addressing this problem,” he added.

The authorities had raided a POGO hub in Bamban, Tarlac, which was allegedly used for illegal activities. Suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo is currently under investigation for her alleged connections to the POGO activities in her town.

Following the Bamban raid, the authorities found another hub in Porac, Pampanga where they rescued 158 individuals from China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and other countries.

Last 8 July, they discovered a two-hectare resort in Porac believed to be the residence of the POGO incorporators and high ranking officers. During the raid, they discovered an underground tunnel and a firing range.