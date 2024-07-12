Look out for leptospirosis

Whenever the rainy season comes around, or any time with increased rainfall, this may cause flooding in some areas and it can be difficult to avoid wading in floodwaters. Unfortunately, this also increases the risk of getting sick with an infection called leptospirosis.
Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection caused by the Leptospira species of bacteria that thrive in water and soil environments. It is estimated that one million severe cases of leptospirosis in humans occur every year, causing nearly 60,000 deaths. It is most common in tropical areas but may occur anywhere in the world. Outbreaks can happen after heavy rainfall.
Animals that can carry leptospirosis include dogs, rodents (rats and mice), livestock (cows, pigs, horses, goats) and wildlife, that excrete the bacteria into the environment through their urine. These animals do not have symptoms even if they are infected.
You can get sick with leptospirosis if you come in contact with water or soil that has urine from an infected animal, or if you directly touch their urine, or through contact with objects or surfaces contaminated with infected urine.
During the rainy season, the urine of these animals can run into floodwater, contaminating it. The bacteria can then enter the human body if you accidentally drink the contaminated water, or through the mucous membranes, which is the thin skin around your mouth, nose and eyes. It can also enter the body through cuts and scrapes in the skin. Exposure can also occur as an occupational hazard, in such industries such as agriculture, sewage work and veterinary services.
Once you have been exposed to a contaminated source it can take anywhere from two days to four weeks before getting sick. Some people have no symptoms or very mild symptoms, but there can be severe infections as well. Without treatment, this can lead to severe complications in about 10 percent of patients and these include kidney damage, inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, liver failure, breathing problems and even death (five to 15 percent).
Symptoms of leptospirosis can happen abruptly. Most common are fever, chills, muscle aches and headaches. Other symptoms include redness of the whites of the eyes (conjunctivitis), pain in joints and bones, sore throat and dry cough, breathing problems, and abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. It can take anywhere from a few days to three weeks or longer to get better. Without treatment, recovery may take several months.
Treatment
Prompt diagnosis and treatment are essential to prevent complications. If you feel sick and suspect that you might have leptospirosis, seek medical help and inform your doctor of your possible exposure. Leptospirosis is diagnosed with urine and blood tests and once confirmed you will be prescribed antibiotics by mouth. If your infection worsens you will need to be treated at the hospital with antibiotics by vein and to watch out for other complications.
Leptospirosis can be prevented by avoiding contact with potentially contaminated water or soil, and not touching possibly contaminated animals. It is advised to not wade or swim in possibly contaminated water. Using protective clothing and shoes can also reduce the risk of exposure.
Since rodents are significant carriers of leptospirosis, measures such as rodent-proofing buildings, proper waste disposal and controlling rodent populations can help lessen the risk of transmission.
If you are exposed to soil or water that could be contaminated, wash the area right away. Flush your eyes and mouth and any exposed skin with clean water. Pay attention to any open cuts or scratches and wash with soap and water, drying off thoroughly.
If being exposed to floodwater cannot be avoided, or if you are constantly at risk for exposure, you can take antibiotics to prevent infection, known as prophylaxis. Ask your doctor if this is right for you and to obtain a prescription.
Educating others about the dangers of getting infected with leptospirosis and the measures that can be taken to prevent and treat this infection can greatly reduce the burden of this disease and help improve health outcomes of those who may be at risk.