Look out for leptospirosis

You can get sick with leptospirosis if you come in contact with water or soil that has urine from an infected animal, or if you directly touch their urine, or through contact with objects or surfaces contaminated with infected urine.

During the rainy season, the urine of these animals can run into floodwater, contaminating it. The bacteria can then enter the human body if you accidentally drink the contaminated water, or through the mucous membranes, which is the thin skin around your mouth, nose and eyes. It can also enter the body through cuts and scrapes in the skin. Exposure can also occur as an occupational hazard, in such industries such as agriculture, sewage work and veterinary services.

­Once you have been exposed to a contaminated source it can take anywhere from two days to four weeks before getting sick. Some people have no symptoms or very mild symptoms, but there can be severe infections as well. Without treatment, this can lead to severe complications in about 10 percent of patients and these include kidney damage, inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, liver failure, breathing problems and even death (five to 15 percent).

Symptoms of leptospirosis can happen abruptly. Most common are fever, chills, muscle aches and headaches. Other symptoms include redness of the whites of the eyes (conjunctivitis), pain in joints and bones, sore throat and dry cough, breathing problems, and abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. It can take anywhere from a few days to three weeks or longer to get better. Without treatment, recovery may take several months.