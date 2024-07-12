Le Pont Residences unveils last tower

Le Pont Residences, located at the 31-hectare master-planned Bridgetowne Destination Estate, has unveiled the last of its two towers.

“Le Pont Residences is both a haven and an investment opportunity. It’s only been a year and six months since we first introduced the first tower, but it already appreciated by eight percent in net value, with units currently valued at P310K/sqm compared to the initial launch price of P286K/sqm. We are proud of this performance, which is much higher than the government 10-year tenor of 6.5 percent,” John Richard Sotelo, RLC Residences’ senior vice president and Business Unit general manager and Robinsons Land chief marketing officer, said.

Tower 2 features an enhanced selection of units, including bi-level penthouse units (±390 sqm) featuring an iconic curved staircase that serves as the home’s beautiful centerpiece. It also has one- (±46 sqm) to four-bedroom (±220 sqm) homes, including an executive one-bedroom unit at ±63 sqm. All units come with loggia and thoughtful deliverables, such as an engineered wood finish across the home and appliances like an air conditioner, refrigerator, cooktop and washer and dryer, with additional dishwasher for penthouse units. Units also have smart home features, such as A/V intercom, smart door lock and smart switch, as well as multiple ethernet hubs and mesh devices.

Moreover, Tower 2 will access the same host of amenities offered at Tower 1 including the podium, clubhouse, work lounge, fitness deck, meeting room, pet park, swimming pools and the tower’s own Altitude 51 — home to party units, sky lounge and grilling area. Residents can also enjoy a new game simulation room.

Le Pont Residences’ first tower, launched in 2023, is now 85-percent sold, one of the fastest-selling residential developments in the area.

Bridgetowne Destination Estate is home to a collection of sustainable office buildings, green spaces, retail and other full-scale commercial establishments. Internationally certified office buildings like GBF, Campus One, Tera, Exxa, Zeta and Giga Towers give homeowners at Le Pont Residences easy access to their workplaces. Tera Tower is certified by the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, while Zeta Tower is built with sustainable green building features for energy savings and an enhanced work environment.

Bridgetowne will also soon be home to premium shopping centers like Opus Mall. The luxury commercial space will have five floors of local and international brands in a world-class interior design concept.

Lastly, Fili will be the first authentic five-star Filipino hotel. The property will combine the finest hotel offerings with modern Filipino elements, including locally crafted finishings, breathtaking skyline views and a unique gastronomic experience.

Towering over the entire destination estate is The Victor. The 60-meter-high statue, designed by Jefrё Manuel-Figueras, is one of the world’s tallest art installations.

Bridgetowne sits in a prime location connecting Quezon City and Pasig. Homeowners can access the rest of Metro Manila via three major thoroughfares -- C5 Road, Ortigas Avenue and Amang Rodriguez Avenue.