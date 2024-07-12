JULIA MONTES TEASES TELESERYE COMEBACK

The Eddys Best Actress added that the former TV executive also gave her the first big break in her acting career.

“Hindi ko makakalimutan si Sir Deo sa lahat ng roles na ibinigay sa akin. First adult roles na serious roles siya ang nag-motivate sa akin (I will never forget Sir Deo for all the roles he gave me. He motivated me for my first adult and serious roles). Siya ang unang naniwala sa akin (He was the first one who believed in me),” she said.

“The story itself, maraming i-tackle na lessons. It has lessons sa bawat isa. It is not just a teleserye (The story itself tackles many lessons. It has lessons for everyone. It is not just a teleserye). ‘Yun ang dapat abangan, malapit na kaming mag-shoot (That’s what you should look forward to, we’re about to shoot soon),” she further shared.

The actress is also thankful for the role and grateful that the project waited for her availability.

“Dapat last year pa talaga ito isu-shoot kaso hinintay talaga nila ako kaya kailangan gawin namin itong project na ito for him (Deo) (This really should have been shot last year, but they really waited for me, so we need to make this project for him (Deo),” Julia said.