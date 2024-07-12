JT not happy with 62, Scottish lead

NORTH BERWICK, United Kingdom (AFP) — Two-time major champion Justin Thomas was annoyed with himself after he missed the chance to make golf history on Thursday even though he carded a superb bogey-free round of 62 to establish a one-shot lead on the first day of the Scottish Open.

The American was on course to shoot just the second 59 in the history of the DP World (European) Tour when eight under par through 13 holes at the Renaissance Club coastal course, east of Edinburgh.

But Thomas, twice a winner of the US PGA Championship, could only par the last five holes.

“I thought the par was 71 and then I looked up and I saw it was 70 and I was like, ‘I just need a couple more’ (birdies) and I can shoot 59,” Thomas said.

“And then, shocking, I made five pars in a row... I definitely wanted a 59 and was even thinking a couple lower, so we all know how that works out when you get ahead of yourself.”

Thomas was not the only player to enjoy a low first round in a tournament that also acts as a warm-up event for next week’s British Open — golf’s oldest major championship — which this year takes place at Troon, on Scotland’s west coast.