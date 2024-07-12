Gov’t prepositions P180-M relief supplies for R3

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Friday that the government has already prepositioned at least P180 million worth of relief supplies for the entire Region 3 in preparation for the possible effects of the rainy season.

Marcos made the announcement in his speech during the distribution of presidential assistance in Aurora as Central Luzon often experiences heavy rains and flooding during the rainy season.

The state weather agency Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said last 29 May that the rainy season in the country has started. PAGASA expects two to three tropical cyclones to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this month.

“As the rainy season approaches, your government is prepared for any potential impact,” Marcos said, while announcing the completion of the Aguang River Flood Control Structure Project in Baler.

The flood control structure is expected to provide much-needed relief to residents of Baler, a town frequently affected by flooding. The project aims to protect both lives and property, ensuring the safety and well-being of the local population.

“The Aguang River Flood Control Structure Project in Baler has also been completed,” he stated to applause from the audience. This will help prevent severe flooding and significant damage caused by the overflowing of the Aguang River,” Marcos said.

During the event, the President handed over farm machinery to local farmers and fisherfolk, aiming to enhance agricultural efficiency in Aurora. Additionally, he distributed P10,000 each to ten selected beneficiaries from the province.

Moreover, the provincial government of Aurora also received P10 million to support local development projects aimed at improving the quality of life in the province. Each attendee also received five kilograms of rice.