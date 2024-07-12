PARTNERSHIP

Global Youth Summit 2024 Inspires Future Leaders

Breaking Records at SM South Luzon Malls with Over 2000 Student Leaders in Attendance
The Global Youth Summit (GYS), held annually by SM Cares and Global Peace Foundation (GPF) to inspire youth leaders to become catalysts for change, recently concluded its South Luzon leg which took place from 8 to 22 June 2024 across SM Malls in Southern Luzon.

The GYS is an annual event that provides the youth with opportunities to use your voice, share your ideas, and help create long-term and sustainable solutions to the most pressing problems and challenges affecting you today.

SM Cares and GPF kicked off the South Luzon leg of this year’s GYS in Legazpi City, Albay last 8 June 2024, which focused on “SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Economies.” The event tackled the role of sustainability in ensuring the long-term viability of cities and economies.
The second GYS event in South Luzon was held in Sorsogon City, Sorsogon last 9 June 2024. Focusing on “SDG 14: Life Below Water,” the event underscored the importance of protecting our waters and marine life, a vital part of our planet’s ecosystem.
LAST 15 June 2024, GYS visited Sta. Rosa, Laguna for its third South Luzon leg event. The focus was “SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy,” highlighting the importance of exploring renewable and sustainable energy sources.
The fourth GYS event in South Luzon, held in Tanza, Cavite last 16 June 2024, focused on “SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth.” The event emphasized creating equal opportunities for quality employment and supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises.
SM Cares and GPF concluded the GYS South Luzon Leg in Sto. Tomas City, Batangas last June 22, 2024. The event centered on “SDG 4: Quality Education,” highlighting its role as the foundation of a thriving society with equal access to lifelong learning opportunities.
This year’s 17-leg event aims to represent all 17 of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Each location highlighted a specific SDG, featuring insightful talks
engaging activities to empower the youth.
engaging activities to empower the youth.

With the South Luzon leg concluded successfully, SM Cares and GPF are now gearing up for the Mindanao Leg of GYS. A Mindanaoan youth leader who wanted to help address the problems affecting them can join GYS events.

Please visit https://bit.ly/GYSRegistration to learn more about how you can be part of the movement towards a better world for youth like you!

The GYS is one of SM Cares’ numerous Programs on Children and Youth, supporting all 17 UN SDGs. Others include supporting projects with UNICEF and the Book Nook, a free library and community hub where parents and children can bond over books, workshops and activities.

Aside from its Programs on Children and Youth, SM Cares also has programs on the environment, women and breastfeeding mothers, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.

To learn more, visit https://www.smsupermalls.com/smcares/.

