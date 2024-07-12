Global Youth Summit 2024 Inspires Future Leaders

The Global Youth Summit (GYS), held annually by SM Cares and Global Peace Foundation (GPF) to inspire youth leaders to become catalysts for change, recently concluded its South Luzon leg which took place from 8 to 22 June 2024 across SM Malls in Southern Luzon.

The GYS is an annual event that provides the youth with opportunities to use your voice, share your ideas, and help create long-term and sustainable solutions to the most pressing problems and challenges affecting you today.