Germany to ban Chinese telecom giants from 5G network

BERLIN (AFP) — Germany said Thursday it will phase out the use of components from Chinese telecom giants Huawei and ZTE in its 5G networks in the coming years due to national security concerns.

It was the latest move by Berlin to reduce economic reliance on Beijing that some fear have left it vulnerable, and follows warnings from the European Union that the firms pose a risk to the bloc.

Parts from Huawei and ZTE will no longer be used in “core” 5G mobile networks by the end of 2026 at the latest, the interior ministry in Berlin said.

In 5G access and transmission infrastructure, the systems of the telecom firms must be replaced by the end of 2029.

“We are protecting the central nervous systems of Germany as a business location — and we are protecting the communication of citizens, companies and the state,” said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

“We must reduce security risks and, unlike in the past, avoid one-sided dependencies.”

The ministry said that 5G networks form part of Germany’s “critical infrastructure” and are important for the functioning of sectors ranging from health to transport and energy.