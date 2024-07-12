Germany Takes Bold Step to Secure 5G: Phasing Out Chinese Tech Giants

In a report for CNN Business News, Hanna Ziady and Nadine Schmidt reveal that Germany has decided to phase out components made by China's Huawei and ZTE from its 5G wireless network over the next five years. This move, aimed at protecting national security, could potentially strain Germany's relationship with its largest trading partner, China.

According to the report, major mobile network operators in Germany have agreed to remove these components from their 5G "core networks" by the end of 2026, with a complete purge from "access and transport networks" required by the end of 2029. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasized the importance of this decision in protecting Germany's business interests and citizens' communications.

The journalists note that this decision comes after years of hesitation from Germany, following similar bans by countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Japan. Huawei, in response to CNN's inquiry, stated there is "no specific evidence or scenario" that its technology poses cybersecurity risks. The Chinese embassy in Germany has pledged to take "necessary measures" to safeguard the interests of Chinese companies, viewing the decision as damaging to mutual trust and future cooperation between China and Europe in related fields.