Four steps you can take toward longevity

Eat your protein

One of the biggest reasons to eat protein is that muscle mass decreases approximately three to eight percent per decade after the age of 30 and this rate of decline is even higher after the age of 60.

It’s true that you need adequate protein in order to build lean muscle. But eating more protein alone won’t cause you to develop more muscle; resistance exercise is needed to target those muscles.

The process of muscle repair and growth (also known as muscle protein synthesis) occurs as your body recovers from a bout of exercise and taking in about 20 to 30 grams of high quality protein after a strength-training workout.

Some great protein sources are meat, chicken, fish, eggs, soy, whey and caseine.

Take care of your gut

Despite its vital importance, gut health remains one of the least discussed aspects of body maintenance The term “gut health” pertains to the presence of a well-functioning microbiome in the small and large intestines, as well as the absence of excessive digestive symptoms.

As we progress through life, there are a lot of things that can breakdown our microbiome. Some major factors include stress, eating sugar, fried foods, processed foods, and taking antibotics.

It is important to rebuild a healthy gut, as it helps boost metabolism, keeping a healthy digestion and aids in immune health since 70 to 80 percent of our immune cells are present in the gut.

According to Ricker, “Taking a probiotic daily, eating variety of high fiber fruits and vegetables, fermented food or yogurt are some of the ways that we can rebuild and repair our gut health.”

Seek support

Another key aspect of longevity is seeking support. Joining a community or seeking support toward longevity will inspire and meet one’s goals. Personal connection fosters motivation, making it more likely to adhere to healthy lifestyle habits and deliver results.

Longevity isn’t just about individual efforts, it thrives on connection, communal encouragement and creating a foundation for a healthier and more fulfuilling life.