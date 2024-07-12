Former Zambo Norte governor faces raps over ‘illegal donations’

The former governor of Zamboanga del Norte is now in hot water as he is facing graft and corruption charges along with other elected officials for the alleged illegal donation of government properties, equipment, and supplies in June 2022.

The charges – filed before the Office of the Ombudsman last June this year – were against ex-Zamboanga del Norte Governor Roberto Uy which was filed by six complainants, including government employees and private residents.

They accused Uy and former Vice Governor Julius Napigquit of authorizing the donations shortly before incumbent Governor Rosalina Jalosjos took office.

Dipolog City Vice Mayor Senen Angeles and eight Sangguniang Panlalawigan members from the previous administration are also named in the complaint.

The 41-page document disclosed how the former officials allegedly approved resolutions confirming the donation of government assets worth at least P925 million to other local government units (LGUs) and agencies. This included medical equipment, service vehicles, and heavy machinery.

It also alleged that these donations crippled essential services and hampered disaster preparedness efforts as medical equipment like dialysis machines were reportedly donated to a hospital lacking proper accreditation, rendering them unusable.

The complainants also criticized the speed with which the Sangguniang Panlalawigan supposedly approved the donations as they alleged that 68 resolutions were passed within a month, including 34 in a single day.

The complaint further said that the Commission on Audit flagged these transfers as lacking proper approvals and documentation.