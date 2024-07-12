Photos

First-ever India-Phl Job Fair launched

LOOK: The first-ever India-Philippines Job Fair takes place on Friday, 12 July 2024, held at Level 3, Robinsons Metro East in Pasig City. The event was organized in collaboration with the City Government of Pasig and Indian business organizations in the Philippines: Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry-Phillippines (FICCI-Phil), Indian Business Forum (IBF), and the Indian Women in Enterprise (1-WE), supported by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI). | via Analy Labor