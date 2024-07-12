Falcons AP Bren dominates Team Liquid ECHO, books MSC final spot

Two-time M-Series world champion Falcons AP Bren proved too much for Team Liquid ECHO, following a dominant victory in the semifinals of Mid Season Cup 2024 this Friday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Composed of its world champion roster led by team captain Pheww, it was sweet revenge for Falcons AP Bren after they lost to Team Liquid ECHO via sweep in the grand finals of MPL PH Season 13 last May.

Though not a sweep, Falcons AP Bren looked one step ahead in the best-of-five series en route to winning the match 3-1 to book their grand final appearance in the prestigious tournament.

"This is a joyful victory because we got even with ECHO after they beat us in the MPL PH [finals]. We are glad to get even, like a thorn was taken out," said Pheww after the match.

The first team to make it to the final, Falcons AP Bren now awaits the outcome between Selangor Red Giants and NIP Flash. But if Pheww were to choose their opponent, he would like to test his team's mettle against the dark horse of the tournament.

"We want to face SRG. They are a very strong team now and that Malaysian team has improved so much," said Pheww.