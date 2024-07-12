ENHYPEN drops 'Romance: Untold' with lead single 'XO (Only If You Say Yes)'

The new powerhouse of K-Pop ENHYPEN has unveiled their latest musical venture with the release of their second studio album, "Romance: Untold," alongside the music video for the lead single, "XO (Only If You Say Yes)."

The visually captivating music video showcases the group members in various everyday scenarios, all centered around their yearning for a lover. This new release marks ENHYPEN's return nearly three years after their debut studio album, "Dimension: Dilemma."

"Romance: Untold" is a notable project for the group, featuring their first fan-dedicated song, "Highway 1009." This track stands out as it was produced by member Heeseung and includes lyrical contributions from all seven members. Impressively, "Highway 1009" is available in seven languages: Tagalog, Thai, Chinese, Spanish, Korean, Japanese, and English.

The Tagalog lyrics, "Kung wala ka, wala din ako. Magkasama tayo habambuhay, sa bawat hakbang," translate to "If you're not here, I'm not here either. Together forever, with every step."

In addition to "Highway 1009," the album features a range of new tracks, including "Hundred Broken Hearts," co-written by Jungwon, "Moonstruck," and "Paranormal." Fans can also look forward to an English-language version of "XO (Only If You Say Yes)," featuring American singer-songwriter JVKE, who also produced the track.

With "Romance: Untold," ENHYPEN continues to solidify their status as a powerhouse in the K-pop industry, offering a diverse and heartfelt musical experience for their global fanbase.