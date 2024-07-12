DoJ anti-trafficking campaign lauded

A councilor lauded the Department of Justice (DoJ) for the agency’s role in securing the Philippines’ Tier 1 ranking in the United States government’s Trafficking in Persons Report.

Quezon City Councilor Alfred Vargas acknowledged “the achievements of the DoJ during the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and under the leadership of DoJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.”

He also credited DoJ officials, including Undersecretary Jesse Andres, for “pushing the boundaries of what the department can achieve” in combating human trafficking.

To recall, Remulla stressed the government’s strengthened resolve to prosecute traffickers, particularly those exploiting vulnerable groups like children and women.

“Our campaign against human traffickers will never cease,” said Remulla in an earlier statement.

Meantime, Vargas linked the Tier 1 designation to the DoJ’s dedication to protecting Filipinos from trafficking and the exploitation of women and children as he cited the department’s increased efforts in investigating cases, securing convictions, aiding victims, implementing supportive policies and bolstering the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT).

“The IACAT, under the leadership of Undersecretary Nicholas Felix Ty, has also played a crucial role,” Vargas said.

He also highlighted the council’s focus on addressing reports of a large human trafficking network within illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators, where kidnapping, torture, and murder have allegedly occurred.

“These criminal syndicates pose a significant challenge,” Vargas said. “But the DoJ is succeeding in changing the world’s perception of the Philippines. We are moving away from being a hotspot for trafficking and human rights abuses, and towards becoming a nation with safe and secure communities.”