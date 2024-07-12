Discovering ‘DUNONG’

As the new school year approaches, it’s time to stock up on all your academic essentials, and there’s no better place to do so than the SM Store.
Renowned for its convenience, especially during the often-frenetic back-to-school season, SM is the ultimate one-stop shop for students, parents and teachers alike. With everything you need under one roof, the SM Store truly lives up to its claim, “We’ve got it all for you.”
At SM, you’ll discover your own “dunong,” meaning knowledge, wisdom and learning.
It all begins with top-quality school supplies from SM Stationery, which offers practical school backpacks filled with essentials like crayons, glue, A4 paper, folders, envelopes, sharpeners, pencils, erasers, rulers, pens and scissors. You’ll be classroom-ready in no time.
Assorted notebook bundles, which come in packs five, seven and eight, are available for students to choose from. If you are not keen on bundles, there are also individual notebooks for grabs. Stock up on note pads that come in bundles, too.
Smiggle, an Australian brand of school bags, pencil cases and lunch bags, is perfect for any primary, secondary or college student. These are available at SM Stationery in SM Megamall, North Edsa, Makati, MOA, Cebu and Iloilo.
In today’s tech-savvy world, studying has become more advanced. Gadgets, such as headphones, earphones and powerbanks are available for online classes. A bevy of scientific calculators for the discerning students are carried by SM Stationery.
For break times, stay cool and trendy with the Lock & Lock Easy Flip Lunch Bag. These containers, with their tightly sealed compartments, prevent spills. The Quencha Portable Cutlery Set is another must-have. These brands are found at SM Home.
Then comes the time to study at home. Consider the Hosh Study Table that comes with a shelf also from SM Home. It is versatile and space-saving enough to fit any study room, condominium, dorm or apartment.
After shopping at the SM Store, you can confidently say, “You’ve got it all for school.”