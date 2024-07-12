Discovering ‘DUNONG’

As the new school year approaches, it’s time to stock up on all your academic essentials, and there’s no better place to do so than the SM Store.

Renowned for its convenience, especially during the often-frenetic back-to-school season, SM is the ultimate one-stop shop for students, parents and teachers alike. With everything you need under one roof, the SM Store truly lives up to its claim, “We’ve got it all for you.”

At SM, you’ll discover your own “dunong,” meaning knowledge, wisdom and learning.

It all begins with top-quality school supplies from SM Stationery, which offers practical school backpacks filled with essentials like crayons, glue, A4 paper, folders, envelopes, sharpeners, pencils, erasers, rulers, pens and scissors. You’ll be classroom-ready in no time.

Assorted notebook bundles, which come in packs five, seven and eight, are available for students to choose from. If you are not keen on bundles, there are also individual notebooks for grabs. Stock up on note pads that come in bundles, too.

Smiggle, an Australian brand of school bags, pencil cases and lunch bags, is perfect for any primary, secondary or college student. These are available at SM Stationery in SM Megamall, North Edsa, Makati, MOA, Cebu and Iloilo.