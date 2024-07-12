DENR joins hands with MAP on climate action

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) solidified a partnership recently to strengthen the country’s efforts in achieving global climate goals.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in Makati City which outlines collaborative efforts that support the DENR’s key environmental initiatives that include clean air programs, carbon emission reduction strategies, solid waste management solutions and the National Greening Program.

The partnership extends beyond domestic concerns, with the MoU also aiming to support the Philippines’ hosting of the 2024 Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR).

“This MoU underscores our shared commitment to building a resilient Philippines and Asia Pacific region,” said DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga.

Under the agreement, MAP, a 74-year-old management organization with over 1,100 members, will leverage its industry network to raise awareness about environmental issues. This will include information campaigns, advocacy programs focused on DENR initiatives, and hosting general membership meetings featuring DENR representatives as resource persons.

The MoU serves as a springboard for collaboration at the upcoming APMCDRR, a biennial conference bringing together global leaders to discuss disaster risk reduction strategies. The event, co-organized by the DENR, Department of National Defense, and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, will take place from 14 to 17 October 2024.