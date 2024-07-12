DAR validating NoCot land for distribution

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) will validate 500 hectares of land in Carmen, North Cotabato under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling Project.

The initiative aims to issue individual land titles to 218 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs).

Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Evangeline Bueno stated that the validation team would focus on about 580 hectares of land currently under collective certificates of landownership award.

The project aims to give ARBs absolute ownership of the lands they cultivate.