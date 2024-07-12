DA hands Calabarzon farmers P466-M aid

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has distributed P466.30 million worth of aid to farmers in Region IV-A as part of its ongoing efforts to support Filipino agricultural workers.

During the Bagong Pilipinas Fair, the Office of the President also granted P10,000 in financial aid to each of the farmers and fishermen affected by El Niño.

The initiative is part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s approach to assist and empower Filipinos through interagency collaboration, according to the DA.

Other agencies, including the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the Department of Trade and Industry, also provided assistance.

BFAR awarded 15 newly constructed

62-foot fiberglass fishing vessels to fisherfolk associations nationwide, marking its largest distribution.