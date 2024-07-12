Curated weekend stay

lyf Malate Manila has curated the perfect weekend getaway -- from its chic accommodations to nearby historical landmarks, delectable true-Filipino cuisine and vibrant social events.
“We always try to make our amenities lively and accessible, and we do our best to bring all sorts of social events into the scene here at lyf. From mixers, live music and art events, we make it a must that our guests have a unique “lyf-style” breakthrough in every stay, accompanied by a truly unforgettable Manila experience,” says Joyce Pascual Agsaway, lyf Malate Manila’s residence manager.
Step outside the property and dive into the vibrant streets of Malate. Begin your journey at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the city’s rich culture unfolds before your eyes. Explore the historic Rizal Park, where lush landscapes and national heritage converge.
Indulge in local experiences like kalesa rides and delicacies such as dirty ice cream for an authentic taste of Manila’s charm.
Afterward, venture to Adriatico Street to discover the bohemian side of the city, where quaint cafés like Café Adriatico serve up original flavors perfected over 35 years. From Jim’s Pares Mami to Wok-Inn, and a variety of street food stalls offering isaw and taho, the culinary journey continues to unfold with an array of street food delights that capture the essence of Manila’s distinct street culture.
As the sun sets, delve into the local art scene with lyf Malate Manila’s curated cultural events, where artists and enthusiasts gather to celebrate creativity. These immersive experiences offer opportunities to connect, engage and immerse yourself in Manila’s ever-evolving creative community.
Start your second day with a hearty breakfast at nearby eateries in Remedios Circle, or create your very own delight in lyf Malate Manila’s “Bond” kitchen and serve it at “Hangout” both located at the roof deck. For those exploring a unique side of flavor, you can explore an array of Spanish restaurants in the area such as Casa Armas, an authentic Spanish restaurant. Let your taste buds dance to the harmonious flavors of Spain, right in the heart of Manila.
Discover the rich cultural offerings of Manila, from the renowned performances at the Cultural Center of the Philippines to the priceless art and artifacts showcased at any of the four National Museums nearby. Take advantage of lyf Malate Manila’s strategic location to explore nearby attractions like Escolta, home to the historic First United building, a masterpiece of art deco architecture hosting vibrant art events in Ermita.
Moreover, lyf Malate Manila caters to the needs of leisure and business travelers alike with its array of facilities. Whether you’re blending work and leisure or focusing solely on business, the property’s innovative spaces like Connect, a co-working and communal lounge area, and Nook, private working spaces, provide the ideal environment for productivity and collaboration.
Indulge in one of the property’s standout features: a myriad spacious and generously appointed room options. The “One of a Kind” one-bedroom units are tailor-made for solo travelers and couples, while the expansive allure of the All Together two-bedroom and four-bedroom units are primed for families and groups of friends ready to explore the vibrant city.
From the art-adorned common areas to the communal spaces that beckon conversations, every inch of lyf reflects the city’s heartbeat, telling stories that go beyond words.