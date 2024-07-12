CHIVA-SOM HUA HIN EXPANDS WELLNESS WITH OXYGEN TREATMENTS

Chiv-Som Hua Hin in Thailand, the pioneering transformative wellness destination, is launching epigenetics testing and hyperbaric oxygen treatments, further enhancing its already extensive, bespoke approach to optimal health. The introduction of epigenetics testing increases the hyper-personalization of consultations and retreats to support optimal health, while the addition of hyperbaric oxygen treatments improves blood-oxygen levels, recovery and overall longevity.

The addition of these two new services follows the recent introduction of genomics testing and bone density analysis. Sleep health therapies are also set to launch in July, continuing Chiva-Som’s dedication to supporting all guests on transformative wellness journeys.