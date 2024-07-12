Championing local design

Recognizing the wealth of talent among Filipino artisans, the company set out to bridge the gap between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary living. Today, ITOOH Homestyle proudly offers over 4,000 meticulously curated furniture pieces from 90 partner brands, showcasing a diverse array of styles from tropical to industrial, Scandinavian to eclectic, ensuring there’s something to suit every taste.

“Our journey started with a deep passion to enrich Filipino homes with locally crafted furniture that blends elegance and functionality. Three years since we introduced ITOOH Homestyle, our commitment to highlighting the exceptional talent of Filipino artisans, bridging tradition with contemporary living to craft spaces that reflect our customers’ distinct lifestyles and preferences, remains steadfast,” said Andrew Bercasio, ITOOH Homestyle co-founder and chief operating officer.

ITOOH Homestyle’s online catalog offers an extensive range of off-the-floor home furniture and accents, including sofas, chairs, coffee tables, sideboards, nightstands and bookcases. The website also has a collection of various accent pieces, including rugs, lamps, wall art and decorative accessories. They also offer customizable pieces that can be modified to suit preferences in fabric, finish, or size, ensuring each item meets a customer’s exact requirements. ITOOH Homestyle also offers full customization services, allowing customers to design their furniture from scratch or fine-tune existing designs.

Most of these items are available for immediate purchase and delivery, as they are of existing stock.

ITOOH Homestyle also expanded to interior design services to help customers plan and execute the perfect look for any room, full-service furnishing solutions for commercial spaces like offices, hotels and restaurants, and expert furniture repair and reupholstery services to restore cherished pieces to their former glory.

A mobile app and a gift registry are being planned by the brand.

ITOOH Homestyle is currently celebrating its third anniversary with a birthday sale discount of up to 70 percent off running this July.