Championing local design

The local furniture industry is globally renowned for its craftsmanship and ingenuity, rooted in a rich history of handcrafted woodwork and intricate designs. Local manufacturers skillfully blend traditional techniques with contemporary innovations to create sought-after, high-quality, unique and sustainable furniture items.
With abundant natural materials at their disposal, the Philippines has emerged as a prime hub for exporting furniture.
In 2021, ITOOH Homestyle was founded with a commitment to providing a platform for local furniture makers to showcase their craftsmanship while meeting the needs of Filipino consumers for convenient home furnishing solutions. What started as a vision to celebrate Filipino artistry has evolved into a premier destination for high-quality furniture and home accents, curated with care and designed to enrich every Filipino home.
Founded by three young tech entrepreneurs, Andrew Bercasio, Jules Veloso and Enah Baba-Igual, ITOOH Homestyle began with a clear mission: to enable Filipinos to furnish their home with ease while supporting and promoting local design.
Recognizing the wealth of talent among Filipino artisans, the company set out to bridge the gap between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary living. Today, ITOOH Homestyle proudly offers over 4,000 meticulously curated furniture pieces from 90 partner brands, showcasing a diverse array of styles from tropical to industrial, Scandinavian to eclectic, ensuring there’s something to suit every taste.
“Our journey started with a deep passion to enrich Filipino homes with locally crafted furniture that blends elegance and functionality. Three years since we introduced ITOOH Homestyle, our commitment to highlighting the exceptional talent of Filipino artisans, bridging tradition with contemporary living to craft spaces that reflect our customers’ distinct lifestyles and preferences, remains steadfast,” said Andrew Bercasio, ITOOH Homestyle co-founder and chief operating officer.
ITOOH Homestyle’s online catalog offers an extensive range of off-the-floor home furniture and accents, including sofas, chairs, coffee tables, sideboards, nightstands and bookcases. The website also has a collection of various accent pieces, including rugs, lamps, wall art and decorative accessories. They also offer customizable pieces that can be modified to suit preferences in fabric, finish, or size, ensuring each item meets a customer’s exact requirements. ITOOH Homestyle also offers full customization services, allowing customers to design their furniture from scratch or fine-tune existing designs.
Most of these items are available for immediate purchase and delivery, as they are of existing stock.
ITOOH Homestyle also expanded to interior design services to help customers plan and execute the perfect look for any room, full-service furnishing solutions for commercial spaces like offices, hotels and restaurants, and expert furniture repair and reupholstery services to restore cherished pieces to their former glory.
A mobile app and a gift registry are being planned by the brand.
ITOOH Homestyle is currently celebrating its third anniversary with a birthday sale discount of up to 70 percent off running this July.